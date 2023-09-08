KILALANIN: Estudyanteng nakiusap ma-reconsider, magna cum laude na ngayon

Watch more on iWantTFC

Apat na taon matapos mag-viral ang pakiusap niyang ma-reconsider ang hindi pagkakapasa sa UPCAT, nagtapos bilang magna cum laude ang estudyanteng si Ino Pamaran sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

Sa panayam sa ABS-CBN News nitong Biyernes, Setyembre 8, ikinuwento ni Ino kung saan siya humugot ng inspirasyon na magtapos na may parangal.

"It's about doing the most you can with what you have," aniya.

Para kay Ino, nakatulong din sa kaniya ang hindi pagkakatanggap sa University of the Philippines, dahil naging paraan ito na pag-igihan niya lalo ang pag-aaral sa napiling kolehiyo.

Mensahe niya sa UP: "Thank you for being firm in your beliefs which forced me to evolve and to change myself to get to the level that I had to [achieve]."

Ngayong degree holder na siya ng Business Administration Major in Business Economics, ano ang susunod para kay Ino?

Isa sa mga pinag-iisipan niyang tahakin: mag-apply muli sa UP para maging isang abogado.

(Panayam ni Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News)