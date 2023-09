Watch more on iWantTFC

Revenge travel is real.

Seven out of 10 Filipinos are planning to travel abroad at least once in the next 12 months, with 82% saying they intend to have more than two trips, a study revealed Friday.

Grab Ads head of marketing Jennie Johnson said the survey of 2,000 respondents in the Philippines showed Thailand as the top travel destination for Filipino travelers, followed by Singapore. Malaysia and Vietnam are tied for 3rd in the the SEA Travel Insights 2023 report.

Japan was also chosen by Filipino travelers as the top travel destination outside the ASEAN region,

The study also showed Filipinos are among the most budget conscious travelers in Southeast Asia and the best at planning, with trips planned out 1-3 months in advance.

"Filipinos love international travel, people are excited for international travel. The pandemic is in the rearview mirror and travel is here to stay and the intent is only growing," Johnson said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.