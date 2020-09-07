Cancer survivor sells books to raise funds for donation of school materials

MANILA -- Cancer survivor Jen Loreto-Arnillo is selling her books to raise funds to help provide school material to 50 recipients in her hometown Tuguegarao.

Loreto-Arnillo said she knows how hard it was to study and get by with little money, adding that her parents worked multiple jobs to provide for her and 3 other siblings.

"Naniwala po kami sa value ng education since may anak na po kami. Parang plant the seeds for the future kasi sila na ang next generation," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We believe in the value of education since we already have a child. It's like planting seeds for the future because they're the next generation.)

Last September 2, Loreto-Arnillo said she received the good news that she had been free of cancer for two years already.

She added that she and her husband, a baker, sells "cupcakes for a cause" during Christmas.

Loreto-Arnillo said she has received "overwhelming support" for her cause since it was shared by Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo.