Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Diagnosing, treating nasal polyps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2021 11:00 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nasal polyps are soft growths, or "bukol", on the lining of one's nasal passages or sinuses, which are usually benign. Dr. Louie Gutierrez discusses on "Salamat Dok" how this can be diagnosed through nasal endoscopy, and depending on its grade can be medicated through nasal sprays or surgery.
Read More:  Salamat Dok   nasal polyps   health   CA Throwback  