Christmas-themed cakes, tampok sa Pampanga
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2020 07:32 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Pampanga, Gracie Rutao, Christmas cakes, Pampanga, cake, cakes Pampanga, pandemic
- /news/09/06/20/philippines-aims-to-flatten-covid-19-curve-by-end-september-task-force-chief
- /sports/09/06/20/nba-nuggets-bounce-back-hold-off-clippers-to-tie-series
- /entertainment/09/06/20/face-the-reality-dawn-chang-ok-sa-comprehensive-sex-education
- /life/09/06/20/marikina-theater-group-gives-glimpse-of-new-musical-in-online-anthology
- /business/09/06/20/forget-tiktok-chinas-powerhouse-app-is-wechat-and-its-power-is-sweeping