Christmas-themed cakes, tampok sa Pampanga

Posted at Sep 05 2020 07:32 PM

Sa Pampanga, na tinaguriang "Culinary at Christmas Capital" ng bansa, may espesyal na pagkaing ginawa na tiyak na magpapasaya sa kabila ng pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Setyembre 2020.

