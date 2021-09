THROWBACK: Understanding mobile game addiction

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dr. Joan Rifareal characterizes gaming addiction by its pattern, loss of control in one's habit of playing, and loss of interest in other aspects of life as gaming becomes its predominant part. She tells "Salamat Dok" this also affects relationships, even occupation and school performance. She explains that while the use of mobile games to de-stress or to connect with other people can be good, it becomes problematic when done excessively.