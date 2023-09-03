Watch more on iWantTFC

Higit tatlong dekada na ang nakararaan o noong 1991 nang makarating ang popular na "Cebu lechon" sa Sydney, Australia.

Kuwento ni Will Mahusay, nagsimula raw ito nang ma-miss ng kaniyang ama ang pagkaing ito.

"There was no Filipino food or very little Filipino food, you know, decades ago and I guess to connect back to the motherland to ease that feeling of homesickness. He decided to cook Cebu Lechon which is where we are from originally," kuwento niya sa naging pagbisita noong Hulyo ni Karen Davila sa kaniyang kainan para sa programang "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!".

Matapos ang ilang dekadang pagpapatakbo ng Cebu lechon business, minana ni Will ang negosyo ng mga magulang at aminado siyang hindi madali ang pagpapatakbo nito.

"Medyo mahirap pero you know you have to tiyaga. You have to be really just persistent and it takes a lot of resilience and throughout COVID especially. The most difficult part but you know, with hard work, with confidence, we believe with good customer base, we managed to survive and we're still here serving the people," pagbabahagi niya.

Panoorin ang kabuuan ng kuwento ni Will Mahusay at kung paano niya napananatili ang sarap ng Pinoy lechon dito lamang sa "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" kasama sina Karen Davila at Migs Bustos.

