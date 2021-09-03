Watch more on iWantTFC

For decades, Japanese company Subaru has built a reputation as the kings of all-wheel drive cars thanks to their legacy in motorsports and the World Rally Championships.

From sedans, crossovers and SUVs, they've induced their tough and high-performance DNA into their vehicles all the way to their largest and most versatile model ever - the 2021 Subaru Evoltis.

After making its debut as a region-exclusive in North America, the Evoltis is now available on Philippine soil as the maker's most expensive model in their lineup.

Can this Executive SUV live up to its rally-bred heritage? Join Migs Bustos as he puts the 2021 Subaru Evoltis to the test.