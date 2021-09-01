Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Hope for commuters?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 06:23 AM

"#NoFilter" explores the potential of the hybrid electric train developed by the Department of Science and Technology as a solution to the country's traffic problems. The engineer behind it was inspired by the commute he experienced himself. Take a peek at the train's high-tech, energy-efficient features in this throwback episode.
Read More:  #NoFilter   documentary   hybrid electric train   DOST   Department of Science and Technology  