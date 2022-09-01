Home  >  Life

Kwento ni Marc Logan: Iba't ibang remix ng 'Christmas in our Hearts'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 08:30 PM

Iba talaga ang Pasko ng Pinoy na pinakamahabang selebrasyon sa buong mundo. Tampok pa rin online ang memes at remix patungkol kay Jose Mari Chan. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 1 Setyembre 2022. 
 

