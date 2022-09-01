Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: Paano binuo ni Jose Mari Chan ang 'Christmas in our Hearts'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 08:34 PM

Sa pagpasok ng Setyembre, nagsimula na rin ang pinakamahabang selebrasyon ng Pasko. Ibinahagi rin ni Jose Mari Chan kung paano nabuo ang hit song na "Christmas In Our Hearts." Nagpa-Patrol, Migs Bustos. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 1 Setyembre 2022. 
 

