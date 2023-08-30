Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Winning Moment: Wastong pagplano ng baon ng mga bata

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 09:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Planuhin ang babaunin ng mga bata. 'Yan din ang paraan para masigurong masustansiya ang kakainin nila. Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Winning Moment   baon   tips   lunch   lunch tips   children  