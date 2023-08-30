Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey in first interview as a married couple

Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her husband, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, made their first public appearance together as a married couple at the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines on Tuesday, August 29.

The two also spoke with ABS-CBN News about their plans of traveling for the remainder of the year, as well as Wurtzbach's debut as an author with the real life-inspired novel "Queen of the Universe."

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)

