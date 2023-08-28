Home  >  Life

'Tao Po': Conjoined twins may hatid na inspirasyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 01:42 AM

Lahi ng mga kambal ang pamilya Magsino. 2008 nang ipinanganak ang kambal na sina Joy at Joyce. 

May bahagi sa ulo ng kambal ang magkadikit. Craniopagus twins ang tawag sa kanilang kondisyon. Isa sa bibihirang uri ng conjoined twins na pwedeng mangyari sa isa sa 20 milyong ipinapanganak.

"Mga lolo at lola namin may lahing kambal saka po yung kapatid ko, nanganak din ng kambal. Kambal din po kami, lola nung kambal. Ang pinagtaka laang po namin kung ba't sila'y kambal na magkadikit," kwento ng lola ng kambal.

Nag-aaral at kinagigiliwan ang kambal sa kanilang klase. Lagi rin silang game sa mga school activities.

"Bilang estudyante sila ay talagang gusto nilang matuto. Tapos ayaw nila ng mababa ang kanilang score, ayaw nilang sila ay late. Nagtataas sila ng kamay," pagbabahagi ng kanilang guro.

Tunay na inspirasyon sina Joy at Joyce lalo na sa mga kaedad nila. Panawagan nila: "Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, lagi lang po kayong magdasal," ani Joyce.

"Huwag po kayong panghinaan ng loob, andyan lang po si God palagi," dagdag naman ni Joy

— Ulat ni Kabayan Noli de Castro para sa programang "Tao Po" (Agosto 27, 2023)
