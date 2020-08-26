Home  >  Life

Mental health, dapat din bantayan ng publiko

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 02:51 PM

Bukod sa pandemyang dulot ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), dapat din bantayan ng publiko ang mental health issues na maaring maranasan ng maraming tao.

Ayon sa panayam ng ABS-CBN Teleradyo, sinabi ni psychologist Dr. Rany Dellosa, marami ang nakararanas ng depression at anxiety ngayon dahil sa pandemya na sinabayan pa ng maraming mawawalan ng tabaho.

Mahalaga aniya na alam ng bawat isa, lalo na ang mga magulang, ang mga simtomas ng depression tulad ng hindi makatulog, o sobra naman sa tulog; walang ganang kumain o matinding stress eating; matinding kalungkutang nauuwi sa suicidal thoughts o kawalan ng motivation sa buhay o trabaho.

— ABS-CBN Headline Pilipinas, 26 Agosto 2020

