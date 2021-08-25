THROWBACK: Take a peek at these heritage homes

Watch more on iWantTFC

This episode of "#NoFilter" features rare heritage houses and the rich history they witnessed. The MiraNila House in Quezon City has been standing for more than 90 years and was even used as a base of Japanese officers during the Second World War. The ancestral home of the Santos-Bautista family in Bulacan, meanwhile, was the birthplace of Don Antonio Bautista, the righthand man of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo. Its current owner, Basildez Bautista, says the upkeep has been challenging because of the lack of government support.