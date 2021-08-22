Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Driving for the children's dreams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 06:26 AM

At 63, Aquilino "Jun" Lara still works as a jeepney driver despite persistent body pains to continue providing for his family and to help his sons finish schooling. In this episode of "Mission Possible," his son shares his dream of seeing his father retire when the opportunity for him to complete his studies and land a good job comes. 
