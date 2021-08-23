Home  >  Life

PatrolPH

PANOORIN: P20 cake, surpresa ng mga apo ng lolo sa Sultan Kudarat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 07:12 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC
Video mula kay Geraldine Tudtud.

Magiliw na kinantahan nina Jhon Erwin Fuasan, 10, at Romelyn Santiago, 11, dala ang tig-P20 na cake bar na may kandila para sa kanilang lolo na si Medardo Palmaera, Sr. na nagdiriwang ng 65th birthday noong Hulyo 23 sa Barangay Sison, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Ayon kay Jhon Erwin, kahit walang budget, gusto pa rin nilang mapasaya ito sa kanyang birthday dahil mahal nila ang kanilang lolo.

Naisipan namang ibahagi sa social media ang video ni Bayan Patroller Geraldine Tudtud dahil naantig siya sa ginawa ng dalawang bata para sa kanilang lolo dahil wala itong panghanda sa kanyang kaarawan.

Matapos itong mai-post, may ilang netizen na nagbigay ng perang pambili ng handa ni Lolo Medardo, na labis ang tuwa at pasasalamat.

—Ulat ni Cielo Gonzales, Bayan Mo, I-Patrol Mo

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   Regional News   Regions   BMPM   Barangay Sison   Bagumbayan   Sultan Kudarat   birthday cake  