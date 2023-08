Rising stars show up at casting call for 'Tabing Ilog' musical

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several up-and-coming stars were among those who showed up at the casting call for the musical adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN teen drama "Tabing Ilog" over the weekend.

Along with seasoned theater performers, rising Star Magic talents auditioned for the roles originally portrayed by the likes of John Lloyd Cruz and Jodi Sta. Maria two decades ago.

The upcoming stage musical, a collaboration of ABS-CBN and PETA, is said to be an entirely different production from Teatro Kapamilya's "Tabing Ilog the Musical," whose run was affected by the onset of the pandemic in 2020.