THROWBACK: Not all toothbrushes are made equal

Dentist George Asia tells "Salamat Dok" that people must choose their toothbrush based on how dirty one's mouth is. Harder bristles means more hard work is needed. Toothbrushes with a tongue cleaner and a non-slip handle are better, too, Asia says, adding that a toothbrush should be replaced every 3 months because it can accumulate bacteria that may cause infection.