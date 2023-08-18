Home  >  Life

John Nery releases new book on Jose Rizal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2023 01:10 PM | Updated as of Aug 18 2023 01:11 PM

Columnist John Nery has released a new book on Jose Rizal titled "Radical: Readings in Rizal and History." 

His first book, also on Rizal, is titled "Revolutionary Spirit: Jose Rizal in Southeast Asia."

Nery, an award-winning opinion journalist, tells ANC's "Headstart" how the Filipino hero inspired his writing.

— ANC, August 18, 2023
