THROWBACK: Stand-in parent at 13

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 07:16 AM

Manuel Oliveros was only 13 when he had to step in as parent to his siblings after losing their mother. After being featured on "Mission Possible," donations poured in for them and their living condition improved. In this episode, the program checked in on them again and saw that Manuel has returned to school while still caring for his brothers, persevering for his dream of a better life for them.
