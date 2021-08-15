THROWBACK: Possible dangers of taking glutathione

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dr. Belen Dofitas tells "Salamat Dok" that glutathione supplements were actually developed to aid treatment of other sicknesses. The temporary whitening of the skin is only a side effect or functional effect on the body's production of melanin. Dofitas says there have been numerous studies reporting mild and severe negative effects, whether orally or intravenously taken, such as dizziness, gastritis, acute renal failure, and even anaphylactic shock.