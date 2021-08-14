Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Mali, the lone elephant in the Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2021 07:29 AM

Mali arrived in the Philippines in the 1970s as a donation from Sri Lanka. She is the only elephant in the country and is kept at the Manila Zoo. When "Matanglawin" visited her in 2019, Mali did not have many visitors. Because elephants are naturally social animals, her caretaker said Mali needed twice as much attention. 
