THROWBACK: What triggers eczema?

Dermatologist Sarah Barba-Cabodil explains to "Salamat Dok" that atopic dermatitis or eczema is hereditary but it can manifest at any stage of life. Also called "skin asthma," this can be triggered by many things, such as food, dust mites, pollens, warm weather, and even stress. Flareups usually occur where one sweats: in the face, neck, elbow, or hands. Barba-Cabodil advises patients not to scratch the itchy area and instead consult with the doctor to receive medication.