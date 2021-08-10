Watch more on iWantTFC

Kilalanin ang mga Pilipinong estudyante na nanalo ng 6 na medalya sa 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) na natapos noong Hulyo 24.

Apat na silver medal ang nasungkit ng mga estudyante na sina Immanuel Josiah Balete (St. Stephen's High School), Raphael Dylan Dalida (Philippine Science High School - Main Campus), Steven Reyes (Saint Jude Catholic School), at Bryce Ainsley Sanchez (Grace Christian College).

Dalawang bronze medal naman ang nakuha nila Sarji Elijah Bona (De La Salle University - Senior High School) at Vincent Dela Cruz (Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science). - HaPinay, TeleRadyo, Agosto 10, 2021