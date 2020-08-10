RECIPE: Marjorie Barretto's 'simple' roast chicken

Marjorie Barretto shared her recipe for "simple" roast chicken in her latest vlog.

The mother of actress Julia Barretto said her version of roast chicken includes soy sauce, calamansi, lemongrass, garlic, and liquid seasoning.

"It's simple for mommies who are working from home, and also with children who are homeschooling," she said.

Barretto said the roast chicken would be "perfect" with garlic fried rice, with the former actress also serving her dish with ginisang sitaw.