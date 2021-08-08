THROWBACK: Incorporating zinc into your diet

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dietician Ellesmere Bacabac explains to "Salamat Dok" that the human body does not have a storage system for zinc. That's why it's important to consume this through food. This essential mineral helps in growth and development, especially among the young and pregnant. Zinc helps wounds heal faster, strengthens immunity. Adult males need 6.4mg of zinc daily and women 4.6mg daily. Children need 5mg of this per day and for adolescents, 7 to 9mg. Zinc can be obtained from oysters, shellfish, red meat, poultry, beans, nuts, dairy, etc.