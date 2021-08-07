Watch more on iWantTFC

Endocrinologist Nemencio Nicodemus tells "Salamat Dok" that the sugar content of milk tea, estimated to be around 11 to 20 teaspoons per cup, is too much. The World Health Organization only recommends 6 teaspoons of sugar per day. Nicodemus warns that drinking this often increases the chance of developing diabetes. He advises limiting consumption to only once a week if it cannot be removed completely.