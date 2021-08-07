THROWBACK: Doctor warns that milk tea can lead to diabetes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 07 2021 11:08 AM
CA Throwback, current affairs, ABS-CBN Current Affairs, current affairs throwback, Salamat Dok, milk tea, diabetes, health
- /news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike
- /sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid
- /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases
- /sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal
- /entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized