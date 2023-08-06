Home  >  Life

'Tao Po': Nanay na naaksidente sa trabaho nabiyayaan ng bagong prosthetic leg

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2023 06:34 PM

Walong taon nang gamit ni Nanay Ermenda Lumacad ang kaniyang artificial na binti.

Kuwento ni Lumacad, naaksidente siya sa trabaho at hindi na gumaling ang sugat na natamo mula rito dahil diabetic siya. 

Hindi na rin siya nakabalik sa dating trabaho, at pagtitinda ng basahan ang ikinabubuhay ngayon.

Galing sa lokal na pamahalaan ang gamit niyang artificial leg. Mahirap na umanong gamitin ang kanyang prosthetic leg dahil luma na ito pero wala siyang kakayahan na makapagpagawa ng bago dahil sa kamahalan nito. 

"Wala rin akong pera kasi syempre nabigyan na ako ng tulong ng mayor. Nakakahiya naman din 'pag humingi ako ulit," aniya.

Sa tulong ng isang non-government organization at mga partners nito nabigyan si Lumacad ng pamalit na prosthetic leg. 

Patuloy siyang lumalaban para sa pamilya at nais na magsilbing inspirasyon sa iba. "Para sa mga PWD na katulad ko, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Kasi kahit sabihin mong putol o saan 'yung may problema kayo, huwag kayong mahiya. Hindi po ako susuko sa ganitong sitwasyon ko. Lagi ako kay Lord kasi hindi naman tayo pababayaan ng Diyos eh."

— Ulat ni Kabayan Noli de Castro para sa programang "Tao Po" (Agosto 6, 2023)
