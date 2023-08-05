Home  >  Life

My Puhunan: Kilalanin si 'Idol Romeo'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 07:17 PM

Sumikat siya sa TikTok dahil bukas ang kaniyang farm para sa sino mang gustong bumisita at libre niyang pinapakain ang mga ito. Pero bago umasenso nang todo, marami munang masasakit na salita ang tinanggap ni Idol Romeo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Agosto 2023.

