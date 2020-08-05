Home  >  Life

Are taller people more at risk of getting sick with COVID-19?

Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:56 PM

A new study from the United Kingdom suggests people who are over 6-feet tall may be more likely to be infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Philippine health department, however, cautions the public against the report. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020
