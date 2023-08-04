Home  >  Life

Kwento ni Marc Logan: Diskarte ng netizens sa baha

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2023 09:34 PM

Uso na nga ang motto na "Baha ka lang, Pinoy kami." Kaya naman umano ng milyong views sa social media ang pictures ng baha. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Biyernes 4 Abril 2023. 

