THROWBACK: Different facets of battling psoriasis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2021 01:27 PM

"#NoFilter" talks to Rhudelene Limpin and Aby Maraño, who are battling the autoimmune disease psoriasis. They reveal how they got the skin condition, and how they overcame consequent depression and the pricey treatment for it. Both women have persevered to raise awareness about the disease and to support fellow "psor warriors."
