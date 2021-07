THROWBACK: HPV and cervical cancer

Watch more on iWantTFC

About 12 women die of cervical cancer every day, according to 2015 data cited by Dr. Laila Celino, head of the Health Promotions and Media Relations Unit of the Department of Health. In this episode of "Salamat Dok," Celino talks about human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection that can eventually lead to cervical cancer. Vaccines against HPV are given for free to girls aged 9 to 13. Screening for HPV is also offered at barangay health centers, she said.