THROWBACK: The volunteer firefighting DJ-rapper always ready to help

Oman Baesa used to worked as a DJ-rapper alongside famous local figures while also being a volunteer firefighter. Although he spiraled into depression after losing his grandfather, Baesa never turned his back to helping others. When he was diagnosed with diabetes and was in bad condition, his kindness returned to him and the people whose lives he touched pitched in to pay for his expenses. "Mission Possible" visits Oman and his family to help in his medication and present some gifts.