THROWBACK: The nutritious mango

Posted at Jul 25 2021 11:26 AM

"Salamat Dok" travels to Castillejos town, Zambales, to find out how to grow and take care of mango trees. This famous fruit contains Vitamins A and C, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and beta carotene. But a nutritionist recommends eating only a slice of mango a day because the mango can increase blood sugar levels. 
