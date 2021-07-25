THROWBACK: The nutritious mango

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Salamat Dok" travels to Castillejos town, Zambales, to find out how to grow and take care of mango trees. This famous fruit contains Vitamins A and C, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and beta carotene. But a nutritionist recommends eating only a slice of mango a day because the mango can increase blood sugar levels.