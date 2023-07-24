Home  >  Life

SILIPIN: Mga agaw-pansing kasuotan sa SONA red carpet

Posted at Jul 24 2023 08:56 PM

Inabangan ang mga kasuotan ng mga mambabatas at ilang bisita sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023

