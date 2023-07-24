Home > Life SILIPIN: Mga agaw-pansing kasuotan sa SONA red carpet ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2023 08:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inabangan ang mga kasuotan ng mga mambabatas at ilang bisita sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, SONA 2023 Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos SONA SONA 2023 State of the Nation Address SONA fashion SONA red carpet /video/news/07/24/23/mga-mambabatas-hati-ang-reaksiyon-sa-2nd-sona-ni-marcos/video/news/07/24/23/ekonomiya-ng-pilipinas-isa-sa-pinakamabilis-ang-paglago-marcos/video/news/07/24/23/marcos-supporters-naghayag-ng-mga-hiling-sa-pangulo/video/news/07/24/23/mga-isyung-malapit-sa-sikmura-ng-pinoy-sentro-ng-peoples-sona/business/07/24/23/biz-groups-back-infra-education-other-initiatives-in-sona-2023