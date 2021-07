THROWBACK: How glaucoma is different from cataract

Watch more on iWantTFC

In this episode of "Salamat Dok," Dr. Maria Imelda Yap-Veloso discusses how one develops glaucoma. This disease differs from cataract as the former refers to optic-nerve damage, while the latter refers to the clouding of the eyes' lens. Yap-Veloso says glaucoma is more common among people 40 years old and above, but there are also rare cases among children and babies.