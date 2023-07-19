Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Paano maiiwasang mag-amoy-kulob ang sinampay pag tag-ulan?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2023 09:01 PM | Updated as of Jul 19 2023 09:02 PM

Ngayong maulan, mahirap magpatuyo ng nilabhan. Ano'ng diskarte para iwas-amoy-kulob at 'di bumaho ang mga damit? Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 19 Hulyo 2023

