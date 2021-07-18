Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Parents' sacrifice for their children

Posted at Jul 19 2021 07:42 AM

Eunice Barreno returned to being a bus conductor after her husband Ramoncito lost his job. The couple powered through their goal of seeing all their children finish college. Their eldest son, Raymond, has graduated from the University of the Philippines. "Mission Possible" presented the family with some gifts and took them on a vacation.
