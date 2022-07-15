Home  >  Life

High prices of food? Nutrition Council bares alternative to keep eating healthy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2022 04:24 PM

MANILA — The National Nutrition Council on Friday said it is still possible to eat healthy despite the rising prices of food but admitted its "challenges," as the the agency aims to solve malnutrition in the long-term. 

Jovita Raval, head of the agency's Nutrition Information and Education Division, warned that high food prices could lead to malnutrition. 

"Ang pinakaapektado diyan ay mga bata kaya nagkakaroon tayo ng mga underweight na... bata or mga payat na payat," said Raval in a televised briefing. 

"Talagang nakakabahala 'no? Itong epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin. Malaking epekto 'yan kaya pinapayuhan natin ang mga pamilya na i-prioritize pa rin ang pagkain kaysa sa ibang bagay," she added. 

Among the things she recommended are the following: 

  •  Eat green and leafy vegetables
  •  Eat at least 5 servings of fruits daily 
  •  Eat more nuts and beans like monggo, these are rich in protein, Raval said. 
  •  Eat eggs 
  •  For babies, it is better that mothers choose to breastfeed them instead of giving them formula milk, the nutritionist said. 
  •  Small shrimp and fish can be alternatives of meat as sources of protein. 

"Huwag matakot na rarayumahin (kapag kumain ng butong gulay). Hindi ganoon kataas ang epekto niyan sa uric acid. Isa yang murang source ng pagkain na mataas sa protina," noted Raval. 

The country's nutrition council seeks to provide proper nutrition to pregnant women and infants as young as 6 months old to prevent stunting. 

Stunting among children, she said, could affect their productivity and educational performance. 

"Yung long-term solution po talaga is yung first 1000 days ng bata, yun ang kailangang bigyan natin ng pansin." 
 
