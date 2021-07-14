Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: A professional hacker

Posted at Jul 14 2021 01:54 PM

"#NoFilter" follows the story of Hightail, a professional hacker who attempts to penetrate a system to identify its security vulnerabilities before it is exploited by criminals. In the program, he also shares how his work affects his personal life, from the long hours to keeping secrets from his family about the details of his job.
