Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hiling ni Filipina-American Miss New Mexico USA Suzanne Perez na isulong ang disability rights at awareness bilang adbokasiya sa kanyang pageantry journey.

Bilang communication science graduate, nais ni Perez na magtayo ng mga rehabilitation clinics at mabigyan ng access ang mga persons with disabilities sa mga pasilidad.

"Really honing in and making sure that these children with disabilities have resources is my number one goal, especially in America and even in the Philippines, they are lacking in resources. They don’t have the funds to be able to get it and these children need all the tools to succeed," ani Perez sa ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

"In America, while we still lack, the Philippines it’s lacking a lot more and they definitely lack more time, and more resources. So, being able to give back to my community, to give back to diversity, not just for the Americans over here, is my main goal as well," dagdag niya.

Isang dream come true para kay Perez na magwagi. Aniya, bitbit niya ang Filipino community sa kanyang laban.

"When I was, 16, 17 years old, it was my ultimate number one dream to go to Miss USA, to walk the stage as Miss USA, to be only one of the Filipinas to be on that stage but in my head, I thought it was impossible," ani Perez.

"If you look at beauty queens, Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach, it seems like an impossible dream but I just kept going. I worked physically, and mentally. I made sure I was really prepared before I competed for the title. I competed, and I ended up winning, it’s such a dream. I wake up every morning still like, this is real life, I’m not just representing my state but my Filipino community as well," dagdag pa niya.

Ito naman ang payo ni Perez sa mga aspiring beauty queens: "Going into pageantry, you wanna look at it past pageantry and what you see on TV. You want to make sure you have a passion that’s way more than just beauty."

"So, to anyone who is thinking about competing, just boost your self-esteem, have that confidence in yourself to know... that you’re worthy of what you put yourself into and you’re capable of doing it."

—Teleradyo, 10 Hulyo 2022