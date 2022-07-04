Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga kakaibang costume sa Bb Pilipinas 2022 dinepensahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 09:29 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mula sa mga higante, tikbalang, at iba pang diyosa at nilalang, gumagawa ngayon ng ingay ang kakaibang national costumes ng Binibining Pilipinas 2022. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Hulyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   pageant   Binibining Pilipinas   Bb Pilipinas 2022   national costume  