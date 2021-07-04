Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: How to wear face mask for protection vs volcanic ash

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2021 10:50 AM

Pulmonologist Dr. Rioloida Diola shows "Salamat Dok" in this 2020 episode how to properly wear the face mask as protection from dust particles the volcanic ashes. She recommends using the N95 mask or a surgical mask layered with tissue paper.
