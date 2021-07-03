Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Artwork from ashes

Posted at Jul 04 2021 07:49 AM

After the Taal Volcano erupted last year, artist Janina Sanico explored using the ashes that blanketed her home as a medium for her painting. She shows "Matanglawin" her process, from collecting the ash to making the artwork.
