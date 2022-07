OFW distributes painted bayong bags in Dubai

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An OFW based in the United Arab Emirates is distributing painted bayong bags that’s a hit not just among Filipinos but also foreigners.

In an interview with TeleRadyo’s Good Job on Sunday, Ginger Faye Cruz talked about how her business came to be.

Cruz said her business was born after she lost her job during the pandemic.

“Nung naghahanap po kasi ako ng pagkakakitaan during pandemic, nung nawalan ako ng work, nakakita ako ng bag sa friend ko na painted. Hinanap ko po sa Pilipinas kung saan yun. Tapos na-meet ko na si Jeff and yung team nila,” she said, pertaining to Jefferson Cabreza, who paints the bayong in Laguna before they are shipped to Dubai.

“Nag-try lang po ako kung papatok [sa Dubai]. I gave myself six months. Kapag pumatok, good. Kapag hindi, wala namang mawawala. Nagustuhan naman siya ng mga tao. Kahit ibang lahi, gusto nila,” Cruz added.

One of those who purchased the painted bayong bag is renowned fashion designer Michael Cinco.

While the business is purely online for now, Cruz said she is looking to expand and have the bags distributed at various mall stores as well.

“We are receiving interests na din po from shops sa malls. Interesado sila ibenta yung mga bayong bags. We are trying to work on the contract po,” she said.