OPM icon Leah Navarro recalls PNoy’s love of Filipino music

MANILA—Former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III was an avid fan of Filipino music, OPM icon Leah Navarro recalled on Friday.

"He loved Filipino music. He loved OPM. He loved Juan de la Cruz [Band] . . . He was very proud of Filipino singers. He admired them. He loved the Apo Hiking Society," Navarro also executive director of Black and White Movement, told Teleradyo on Friday

"So, I will miss that part of him but I will always be grateful for all the things he did for us."

Aquino died in a hospital Thursday morning due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

Filipino rock pioneer Juan dela Cruz Band’s more popular hits include “Titser’s Enemy No.1” and “Himig Natin.”

Apo Hiking Society shot to fame with songs such as “Panalangin”, “Pumapatak ang Ulan”, and “Ewan” among others.

Navarro remembered Aquino liking "anything that sounded good," whether it was popular or not.

She added that Aquino's death shocked her.

"I knew hindi siya masyadong (he's not really) healthy. Nag-stop siya ng mga sugar drinks, mga Coca-Cola na love na love niya . . . chicharon, paninigarilyo (smoking)," Navarro said.

"When I found out finally na totoo nga (it's true), I really couldn't believe it. It’s hard pa to believe up to now."

Aquino will be laid to rest on Saturday at Manila Memorial Park.