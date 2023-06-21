Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Recipe ng pungko-pungko ng Cebu

Kung ang Pampanga, may kilayin at bopis, may pungko-pungko naman sa Cebu. Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Hunyo 2023. 
 

